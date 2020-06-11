Bellville-area news briefs

Virtual Alzheimer’s programs

TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will presen several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for a program, call 800-272-3900.

June 15 — Caregiving from Afar 5 p.m.

June 16 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2 p.m.

June 16 — Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers 3:30 p.m.

June 17 — COVID-19 and Caregiving 11 a.m.

June 17 — Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Middle Stage 3:30 p.m.

June 18 — Healthy Living for your Brain and Body 6:30 p.m.

June 19 — Activities at Home 4 p.m.

June 11 Flag ceremony cancelled

MANSFIELD — The Thursday, June 11 Honored Veteran Flag Ceremony in front of the Richland County Courthousehas been cancelled.

New security entrance at courthouse

MANSFIELD — Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley held a ribbon cutting recently to officially open the Court’s new security entrance. The Juvenile Justice Center entrance is now manned by security officers and equipped with an x-ray scanner and a metal detector.

“The Court is performing an important service in doing justice for the youth and families of our county and in making sure that our community is kept safe. To do this work effectively, the Court itself needs to be a secure place for the public to come,” said Judge McKinley in his remarks. Former Juvenile Judge Ron Spon also spoke briefly, stating that it was a necessary step for the safety of the Court and the visiting public.