Crawford County health commissioner on state advisory board charged with county fair safety recommendations

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Crawford County health commissioner Kate Siefert, is one of two health commissioners from across Ohio appointed to Gov. Mike DeWine’s Fair Advisory Group. The group will provide recommendations on how county fairs can operate this year with considerations for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The other health commissioner on the group is Krista Wasowski from Medina County Health Department.

“The cooperation between the individuals on this advisory group has been incredible,” Siefert said. “The conversations are truly focused on ensuring that fairs in Ohio provide our 4-H exhibitors positive memories while incorporating measures that reduce the spread of illness.

“I am truly grateful to be a part of this collaborative process and am honored to represent Crawford County. There is no doubt in my mind that this group will develop the best solutions for our county fairs.”

The Fair Advisory Group is meeting daily this week via conference calls to consider recommendations that address livestock projects, non-livestock projects, judging, auctions, concessions/vendors, shows, rides, campgrounds, as well as sanitation and health recommendations.

The Fair Advisory Group is to have all recommendations compiled and submitted to the governor’s office by Friday. The complete listing of the 23 members of the Fair Advisory Group can be viewed at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/advisory-groups/advisory-groups

