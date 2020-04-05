Alzheimer’s Association debuts dial-in support groups for caregivers

TOLEDO — Family members caring for their loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease now have new ways to gain support.

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter has started a weekly dial-in support group specifically dedicated to caregivers. Telephone support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. Held via telephone to accommodate individuals who are unable to travel to a meeting site, these groups help participants develop coping methods and encourage them to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health.

“Support groups are a way for caregivers to not feel so alone, and provides an opportunity to learn from others who are also caring for someone with dementia,” according to Julia Pechlivanos, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Northwest Ohio. “Whether you are a caregiver at home, or you have a loved one who you cannot visit right now, support groups can help you cope with the challenges of caregiving under our current circumstances.”

All support groups are led by trained facilitators with experience in dementia caregiving.

Groups are scheduled for:

Thursday April 9, 10 a.m

Tuesday April 14, 1 p.m.

Tuesday April 21, 1 p.m.

Thursday April 30, 10 a.m.

Advance registration is required, and participation is limited. To register, individuals should call 1-800-272-3900. To learn about other Alzheimer’s Support Groups, go to: alz.org/nwohio.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier organization and advocate for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. The organization’s 24/7 helpline- which is 1-800-272-3900 – connects individuals to a live person. The Association supports families through support groups, education programs, referrals to community organizations, help with enrollment in clinical trials and information that can help people better understand the stages of the disease.

The Association also has social workers who can provide individualized education and planning, and an online community resource finder that can help people identify housing options, medical services or community services. For more information, go to alz.org/nwohio.

