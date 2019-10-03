Flu vaccine clinics set Oct. 24, Oct. 30 in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health recommends everyone age 6 months and older get an influenza (flu) vaccine. This recommendation follows Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

The Health Department is planning two flu vaccine clinics for Richland County residents:

Oct. 24 from 3-6 p.m. in Fairhaven Hall at the Richland County Fairgrounds (750 N. Home Road, Mansfield).

Oct. 30 from 3- 6 p.m. in the Corley Room (lower level) at Richland Public Health, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Ohio. Please use the back lower entrance.

Both are walk-in clinics. No appointment are needed

Flu vaccines are FREE (no co-pay) when using participating insurances accepted by Richland Public Health. Please bring your insurance card and a photo ID. Richland Public Health pricing for flu vaccine is $36 if paying by cash or check. Costs may vary for adults age 65 and older who will receive a high dose flu vaccine.

Richland Public Health flu vaccines will also be available by appointment and walk-in at the Public Health Clinic. Call 419-774-4700 to make an appointment. Richland Public Health Neighborhood Immunization Clinics will also provide flu vaccines for children 6-months through 18-years-old beginning in October. Call 419-774-8115 for dates, times, and locations.

For additional information about influenza visit www.richlandhealth.org, call our FLU Hotline at 419-774-4553, or talk with your pediatrician or family physician. For special home-bound services, call 419-774-4540.

Influenza is a contagious disease that spreads around the United States every year, usually between October and May. Flu is caused by influenza viruses, and is spread mainly by coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Anyone can get the flu. Flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. Symptoms vary by age, but can include: fever/chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose.

Flu is more dangerous for some people. Infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain health conditions or a weakened immune system are at greatest risk.

“No one likes to be sick. Getting the flu will cause you to miss work or school, along with your favorite activities,” Amy Schmidt, Director of Nursing at Richland Public Health, said. “You might also pass the flu on to your family, friends, or co-workers. Protect yourself and others. Get your flu shot.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cold and flu season runs from approximately October to May, with a peak somewhere between December and February. Flu can be widespread, with up to 49 million cases each year in the United States.

Everyone from age six months and up should get an annual flu shot. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot in October, but if you miss that month, get one as soon as possible.

