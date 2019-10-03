Alzheimer’s Association planning October program in Galion

GALION — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold an educational program on healthy aging at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Galion Golden Age Center, 301 S. Market St. This one-hour program is for all community members and those impacted by the disease.

At any age, there are lifestyle habits we can adopt to help maintain — or even potentially improve — our health. These habits may also help to keep our brains healthy as we age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline.

To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering this “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” program. This workshop covers four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging:

Cognitive activity; physical health and exercise; Diet and nutrition and Social engagement.

In each area, presenters will discuss what we know, drawing on current research, as well as what we can do, steps to take now to improve or maintain overall health in each area.

“We all want to age well” says Pam Myers, program director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter. “We have learned a lot on how to care for our hearts – it only makes sense now to also learn how to take care of our brain”.

Please register online at alz.org/nwohio or by calling 1-800-272-3900.

In the United States alone, more than 5 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, call 1-800-272-3900, or visit alz.org.

