COLLEGE BRIEFS

Stockmaster awarded degree from Miami University

OXFORD- Stockmaster of New Washington, OH was among more than 3,700 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 14-15, 2022. Stockmaster graduated with a B.S. in Applied Science degree, majoring in Engineering Technology.

Thomas named to Muskingum Dean’s List

NEW CONCORD – The following students have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio: Madelyn Thomas, Crestline.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.

UF announces 2021-2022 graduates

FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees and were invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Local students include:

Arica Bell, of Galion, received the following: Master of Occupational Therapy.

Jared Dixon, of Galion, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. Dixon graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Kaylyn Gimbel, of Galion, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science for Health Professions and Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Gimbel graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Caitlin Koschnick, of Galion, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Weithman graduates from Baldwin Wallace

BEREA — Emily Weithman of New Washington graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Master of Science: Speech-Language Pathology.

Baldwin Wallace University recognized the achievements of approximately 588 graduate and undergraduate students at BW’s 172nd Commencement ceremony in May.

Ohio University’s 2022 Spring graduates

ATHENS — Ohio University announces the following local 2022 spring graduates:

Ian Hartley from Galion graduated with a MSAA Athletic Administration from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.

Lauren Rudolph from Galion graduated with a MSW Social Work from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.

Claire Songer from Crestline graduated with a BS Biological Sciences from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

Andee Wildenthaler from Galion graduated with a BAHCS Customer Service Leadership from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.

Elizabeth Wolf from Galion graduated with a BA English – Creative Writing from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.