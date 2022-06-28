Princesses converge on Third Friday

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the first 2022 Third Friday In Galion in Uptowne Galion Friday, June 17. The main stage was set up outside Central Hotel and food trucks were located on South Market. A Princess Sing-A-Long with Anna and Elsa was just part of the fun.

The two little girls in princess dress are twins Rosaleigh (Rosie) and Emiliah (Millie) Powers. They are “big fans” their grandmother said. Enjoying her ice cream is Alexis Laferty, 3. And, of course, on stage are Elsa and Anna.

The next Third Friday in Uptowne Galion will be held July 18.