Oehler excelling at Boys State

OXFORD, OH — Jaxon Oehler, a rising senior at Galion High School, was recently elected by a majority of 650 of his peers to the prestigious office of State Treasurer of Buckeye Boys State. American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an intensive seven day program focused on the workings of city, county and state government, civic engagement, and leadership development annually conducted by the American Legion Department of Ohio at Miami University.

Oehler is actively involved in many extra-curricular activities at his high school and in his community. He is an active member of National Honor Society, Student Council Class President, Ambassador to mid-Ohio Student Leadership Conference, Key Club, a life guard and swim instructor, and a member of the varsity swim (Captain), soccer (Captain), and tennis teams.

After high school, he plans to study Economics at The United States Naval Academy. He is the son of Chris and Tessa Oehler. He was sponsored to attend the American Legion Buckeye Boys State Program by Sons of theAmerican Legion Post 725. When asked about attending Buckeye Boys State, Oehler stated, “It took a lot of persistence to get a sponsorship to this program. I would like to express my gratitude to my school administration, and Sons of the American Legion Post 725 for sponsoring me. I would also like to thank the American Legion as a whole for giving young men, like myself, such a great opportunity.”