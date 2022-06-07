CRAWFORD PARKS DISTRICT EVENTS

Nature Story Time

Tues, June 7, 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for a story in the park! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other nature activities related to the week’s book. If you would like weekly updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District’s Facebook Page. Nature Story Time will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Neurodiverse Nature Story Time

Thursday, June 9 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story in the park! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and a nature activity related to the book. This event is designed specifically for neurodiverse children and their siblings/families. If you would like weekly updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District’s Facebook Page. To obtain a visual schedule of this program for your child(ren) prior to attendance, please contact Chelsea at [email protected] This event will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Fishing Derby

Saturday, June 11 9-11am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District staff and volunteers for our annual fishing derby. Children who are between the ages 5-12 can enjoy this activity at the Lowe-Volk Park pond. Prizes will be awarded in many categories such as biggest catch and smallest catch. You must provide your own fishing pole, tackle, and bait. Make it a family event! Registration starts at 8:30am. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Luminous Lightning Bugs

Saturday, June 11 9pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby for a night that will brighten up your life by learning about our bioluminescent summer visitors. There will be games, bug catching, and a UV light night hike to find other creatures. Glow sticks will be passed out on a first come, first served basis. Some nets and flashlights will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Weather dependent. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Nature Story Time

Tues, June 14, 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for a story in the park! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other nature activities related to the week’s book. If you would like weekly updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District’s Facebook Page. Nature Story Time will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Mighty Oaks

Tuesday, June 14 6pm Schanzenbach Property, 4924 Henry Cooper Road

This program offered by the Crawford Park District visits the property of Mark Schanzenbach. The oak genus, Quercus, is the largest tree genus in North America. Aside from establishing a wonderful prairie complex, Mark Schanzenbach has also planted numerous (39) species of oaks on his property! Join Mark to discover the diversity of oaks and their importance as a keystone species in the great ecological web. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Purple Martin Colony

Wednesday, June 15 7pm Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Rd.

The Purple Martin colony at Unger Park is a full-blown success! Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley as he lowers the colony, and we register the achievements for the year. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road. For more information on programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Story time takes place at Lowe Volk Park. There are many interesting events ahead. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_Storytime.jpeg Story time takes place at Lowe Volk Park. There are many interesting events ahead.