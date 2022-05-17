Enjoy Depot Day this Saturday

GALION — Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot is teaming up with Galion Depot, Inc. to host “Depot Day” Saturday, May 21.The event at the Galion Big Four Depot grounds, at 127 N. Washington Street, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature tours of the Depot, railroad displays, trackless train rides, music, food offerings, and a presentation/talk on train track safety by members of Ohio Operation Lifesavers.

The public is invited to join in the fun for a day of railroad history and entertainment.

If you are interested in more information, please contact Friends of the Big Four Depot by calling 419-468-2944 or 419-617-9182.

Galion Depot, Inc. was formed in August 2015. It is an incorporated, non-profit entity with the purpose to preserve, restore and rehabilitate the Galion Big Four Depot and to educate the public on local history and the community’s rich railroad and industrial heritage. A representativce of the Friends of the Big Four Depot is a member of the board.

Opened in 1900, the Big Four Depot’s peak usage occurred during and after World War I, when approximately 32 trains per day stopped there. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_web1_Depot-1-Copy-2.jpg Opened in 1900, the Big Four Depot’s peak usage occurred during and after World War I, when approximately 32 trains per day stopped there.