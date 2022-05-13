COLLEGE BRIEFS

Students perform in UF’s Spring recital

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a spring instrumental recital.

Local students include:

Allison Brause, of Bucyrus, performed “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” by Hans Zimmer on the alto saxophone.

Emily Hurt, of Crestline, 44827, performed “Time On My Hands” by John Willmarth on the snare drum.

Speck named to President’s List

WILLIAMSBURG, KY — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Kaisey Speck of Galion, OH (44833), on making the President’s List for Spring 2022.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List, to avoid overlap.)