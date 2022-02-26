Power of Inclusion the theme for Developmental Disabilities Month

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities developed the 2022 theme of “POWER OF INCLUSION” and have partnered with providers to promote March’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness month.

The following events have been coordinated to help raise awareness and achieve outcomes that will help further the efforts of community involvement in every aspect of life.

A second-grade coloring contest: A Bucyrus student created a picture that represents inclusion of a person with disabilities with others in the community. Finalists and one winner will be chosen. Each finalist will be recognized at the unified basketball exhibition game on March 25th and the overall winner will be announced at the game. The winning picture from this coloring contest will be used on CCBDD’s thank you cards for 2022. The countywide classroom that submits the most entries will also receive an ice cream party.

A middle school poster competition: Keeping with the theme “POWER OF INCLUSION,” we are issuing a challenge to middle schoolers to create a poster that will raise awareness and encourage inclusion of people with disabilities in the community in a positive way. Finalists and one winner will be chosen. Each finalist will be recognized at the unified basketball exhibition game on March 25th and the overall winner will be announced at the game. The winner’s poster will be reprinted and displayed throughout the community. The countywide school that submits the most entries will also receive a prize.

A high school unified basketball exhibition game: Students from local high schools will be divided and placed on a team that includes athletes from the Special Olympics basketball team. A meet, greet, and orientation will be scheduled prior to the exhibition game which will be played on March 25, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Bucyrus High School gym. Athletes will be asked to share some highlights of their experience. The community is invited to come cheer on the athletes and enjoy the game. Admission to this event is free. However, donations will be taken for Crawford County Board of DD food pantry, canned goods, boxed food and drinks, paper products, laundry detergent, cereal, and toiletries. These donations will help local families that are served by the Crawford County Board of DD. Any monetary donations, as well as concessions being offered, will benefit local Special Olympics.

An adult awareness/inclusion half day: Adults from the community will be invited to participate in this event on March 8th. The group will gather at Crawford County Board of DD for a quick meeting, orientation. They will be transported to different Adult Services providers and tour a residential home. They will then meet back at Crawford County Board of DD for an overview of services, review of their experiences, and lunch. Each participant will be asked to share some highlights of their experience.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities continues to operate the 5 STAR rated Fairway preschool, Early Intervention services, Service and Support Administration (case management), family support services, and Special Olympics. Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities continues to fund 100% of costs for those that are not on a Medicaid waiver who attend Adult Service programs, receive services from Community Employment, Early Intervention, and Service and Support Administration (SSA/case management). Levy monies also fund up to 40% of the cost for those that are receiving Medicaid waivers for: Home and Community Based services (residential services), transportation, and Day Services/Day Programs.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101 Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves over 350 children and adults at Fairway School, public schools, Community Services, and private providers.