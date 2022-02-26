Activities at Crawford County Parks

Hike at Heckert Nature Preserve

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley for a nature hike at Heckert Nature Preserve Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. By late February winter is starting to loosen its grip. Winter bird flocks are breaking up and the first courtship calls can be heard. Warm days can bring out over-wintering butterflies.

Participants should meet Warren Uxley at Heckert Nature Preserve to see what this year’s season of transition will bring. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 State Route 19 west of State Route 602.

For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Puppet Pals: A Walk in the Woods

Thursday, March 10 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Friday, March 11 11am Lowe-Volk Park

Puppet Pals are exploring a forest on Thursday, March 10 at 6.m. and Friday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Join the Crawford Park District and the Puppet Pals in finding clues to discover the many animals that call a forest “home,” like a Great-horned Owl, a raccoon, and many more. Puppet show will include a kid’s activity. For kids ages 3-7 and their parents. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.

