Community Calendar

Native American Artifacts talk Feb. 19

Crawford Park District volunteer and retired schoolteacher, Bryan Summer will tell the life of Ohio Native Americans by looking at some of their artifacts. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-900 to register. Walk-ins are still welcome.

Crawford County Democrats fundraiser Feb. 20

The Crawford County Democrats are teaming up with the Wyandot County Democrats to host a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Shawshank Woodshop, 228 S. 8th St., Upper Sandusky.

Records Commission meets Feb. 22

The Galion City School District Records Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets Feb. 22

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

City Council meets Feb. 22

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Galion Schools BOE work session March 1

The Galion City School District Board of Education will conduct a work session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Laws Committee meeting March 1

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Chamber Chat set for March 2

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Democratic Central Committee, March 2

The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the county engineer’s office, 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus. The agenda will include a recap of the Feb. 20 Democrats at Shawshank fundraiser and a discussion of what issues are important to local residents. All Democrats are invited to attend.

Utilities Committee meeting March 2

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets March 8

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Parks and Recreation Committee meeting March 9

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Streets Committee meeting March 10

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Schools BOE meets March 14

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets March 15

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets March 15

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meeting March 15

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Finance Committee meeting March 16

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Police, Fire, Health Committee meets March 17

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets March 22

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Schools BOE meets April 11

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets April 19

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets April 19

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org