Clear Fork cheer team takes first place

BELLVILLE — The 2021-2022 Clear Fork Competition Cheer Team recently competed at the Mount Vernon Music & Arts Festival and brought home first place. This group of athletes tried out last spring and have been training for competitions since July of 2021.

Their first competition was in Augustwhere they brought home First Place from the Mount Vernon Music & Arts Festival.

In December, the team made history for Clear Fork by competing in the first ever OHSAA Sideline Competition. Since then they have been working hard and in January, they competed at the OASSA Regionals and qualified for state competition.

On Feb. 13 they competed at the Ashland University Cheer & Dance Competition in the Small Varsity Game Day Non-Building division. They brought home 2nd place out of seven teams, but gratifyingly, they were awarded the Most Spirited Award out of all 43 teams that competed.

On Feb. 26 they will finish off their season at Pickerington North High School competing at the OASSA State Championship.

The Clear Fork Competition Cheer Team recently earned a First Place standing in Mount Vernon. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Logan Pfleiderer, Halen Sansom, Mindy Raudebaugh, Baylee Shoemaker, Jadin Sansom, Zoe Daniels, and Haylee Swank. In back are April Berry, Adrian Wuertz, Alyssa Swank, Lillian Pfleiderer and Venessa Eicher.