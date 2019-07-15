Galion area news, meeting briefs

From Citizen to Patriot to meet July 18

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot invites the public to its next free public forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an optional social hour. The main focus of the forum for the evening will be a presentation titled, “The Blessings of Liberty,” presented by guest speaker John McAvoy, president of Ohio Liberty Coalition. For more information, call Carol at 419-468-2944 or Jim at 419-468-5116.

Anything Goes’ show ongoing at Brush and Palette

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) invites the public to see original paintings, drawings, and other two dimensional artworks by area artists in its next special gallery show “Anything Goes” which is from July 5 through Aug. 29.The hours for viewing are Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the duration of the show , which is staged at the gallery’s new location, 131 Harding Way East in Galion. A special open house will take place on Saturday July 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 419-468-5965 or 419-468-2944 for more information.

Galion Safety Council to meet July 18

GALION — The next m onthly meeting of the Galion Safety Council is July 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Galion Moose Lodge, 520. S. Market St. It costs $10. The program is called “Emergency planning & success through collaboration.” The presentation will be by Russell Decker, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Ohio Homeland Security.

This is the first meeting of the new fiscal year. Participants must attend 10 meetings. Please email your reservation in by July 16, unless you have taken advantage of our pre-paid option. If you have not submitted the first half semi-annual report, please do so by the 15. Reply by email to galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com or by calling Janell Benner at 419-492-2477. Leave a message when you call.

Council on Aging board to meet July 17

BUCYRUS — The next monthly meeting of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. Board of Trustees will be Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at the Crawford County Council on Aging Office at 200 S. Spring Street, Bucyrus. Meeting time and place are subject to change. Call executive director Cassie Herschler at 419-562-3050.