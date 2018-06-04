Letter to the editor

Thanks for making Memorial Day parade a success

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4329, host for this year’s Memorial Day Parade, would like to thank the Army/Navy Garrison 987, the American Legion Post 243 and their Auxiliaries for all of their assistance in this year’s celebration.

We would especially like to thank all of the citizens of Galion for making the parade and ceremony at the cemetery a very special event. It was so gratifying to see so many honoring and showing respect for our dead.

We were honored to have Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield as our Honorary Parade Marshall. We were blessed to have a beautiful day and also to have the Galion High School Band provide the music for us. Our guest speaker was Mike Mateer, Retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Army, who gave a great speech.

Thank you to all who located and placed flags on the graves and to those who set up equipment, chairs, and wreaths at the cemetery. Thank you to the Color Guards and all the parade entries who participated this year.

Thank you to Jim Brocklesby and Pam Cole for co-chairing the event and for spending the previous three months setting up the parade and to all the others working on the lineup for the parade.

And a special thank you to all volunteers from the VFW 4329 Auxilary, who provided and served a delicious meal afterward for all to enjoy.

Jon Rodriquez

Commander, VFW Post 4329 Galion