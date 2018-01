POLK TOWNSHIP — Polk Township Trustees will have their annual appropriation and inventory meeting on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Road Maintenance Building at 7680 Ohio 309. The regular trustee meeting will be Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the same location.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Polk_township.jpg