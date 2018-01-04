Brush and Palette accepting art for next show

Gallery’s ‘Winter Wonderland of Love’ starts Jan. 16

GALION — The Brush and Palette Art Gallery is inviting guests to submit artwork for its upcoming show “Winter Wonderland of Love.”

All area artists are invited to submit their work from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 9, 10, 11. Artwork should be taken to the gallery, 114 Harding Way East (rear) in Galion. Acceptable pieces for this show include paintings, drawings, and sculptural (3-D) works that reflect the theme of the show.

Artwork for the walls must be framed and ready to hang and artists must provide their own display easels for other work for floor or table. There is an entry fee of $5 per piece. The show will run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. A special open house is planned for Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete list of guidelines, please visit the gallery’s Facebook , or email Brush and Palette co-director Carol Kable at ourpbagallery@gmail.com or call 419-468-2944.

