Ohio’s boating safety education programs to receive nearly $400,000

Twenty-nine community boating safety education programs in Ohio will receive nearly $400,000 in grant funding this year, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Individual grant awards provided through the ODNR Division of Watercraft’s Boating Safety Education Grant program range from $2,300 to $27,643.88. The grants are funded by Ohio’s recreational boaters through the Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of a share of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees and funding from the U.S. Coast Guard. In 2016, a total of $399,144.47 is being awarded to 29 community boating safety education programs here in Ohio.

The ODNR Division of Watercraft is mandated by state law to provide boating safety education programs. The division accomplishes this mission by providing annual funding assistance to local communities and nonprofit organizations through a competitive grant program.

Thirty-four community organizations last year shared more than $364,000 provided by Ohio boaters and the ODNR Division of Watercraft to help fund community boating safety education programs.

Ohio law requires any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, to be able to show proof they have successfully completed an approved boating safety education course if they are to operate any powered watercraft greater than 10 horsepower. Many of the programs also focus on boating skills development and basic water safety.

A listing of the 2016 Boating Safety Education Grant program awards can be found online at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/grants.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.