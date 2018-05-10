Lady Tigers topple River Valley

CALEDONIA — The Galion Lady Tigers were finally able to put an end to their two-game series with Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the River Valley Lady Vikings on Wednesday, May 9.

Galion would bring a win back home after shutting out their hosts on the day; 10-0.

Madelyn Thomas dominated in the circle against River Valley, scattering just three hits throughout the complete game shutout while striking out 11 Lady Vikings batters.

Emily ‘Hootie’ Sedmak got Galion on the scoreboard early, ripping a single on an 0-1 count to plate the first Lady Tigers run.

The Tigers were able to secure the victory thanks in large part to a six-runs fifth inning. Sedmak, Gracie Groves, Thomas, Kayden Caudill and Gabby Kaple each drove in runs during the frame.

Galion got to River Valley pitching for 19 total hits on the game, including a monster home run off of the bat of Kate Schieber in the seventh inning. The four-bagger was Schieber’s third home run of the spring. Caudill and Sedmak led the Lady Tigers with four hits apiece in the victory while Schieber, Kaple, Maddy Harmon and Nevaeh Clark also recorded two or more hits for the visitors.

Next up for Galion will be their sectional finals matchup on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m. The Lady Tigers, the No. 4 seed in the Division III, Lexington District bracket, are set to play host to the visiting No. 6 seeded New London Lady Wildcats at Klehm Field after the ‘Cats defeated No. 11 seeded Fostoria; 9-0.

If the Lady Tigers are to win on Friday, they could see a potential matchup against a familiar foe in the Clear Fork Lady Colts in district semifinals play. Clear Fork, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, will host the No. 8 seeded Edison squad at the same time on Friday. Galion and the Lady Colts split their two-game series this MOAC season.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

