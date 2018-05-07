Lady Knights drop two against Elgin

MARION — On Saturday, May 5, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights softball squad traveled to Elgin to meet up with the Lady Comets in a non-conference doubleheader.

Unfortunately for Northmor, the offense was lacking throughout both games and the Lady Knights would drop both contests to fall to 11-9 overall on the spring.

In game one, it was the hosting Elgin squad coming out on top; 3-2. The Lady Comets would hold Northmor to just six hits while racking up eight of their own in the win.

Lily Tate had three of those hits, delivering two singles, a double, a run batted in and a run scored in the loss. Cristianna Boggs also finished with a pair of hits, both singles, while scoring once and stealing a base. Megan Adkins would wrap the Northmor offense with a single and an RBI.

Maddie Hoverland would take the loss in the circle, going all six innings while giving up those eight hits and three runs (zero earned) and recording three strike outs.

Both teams would commit two errors apiece in game one and the Knights would strand six baserunners to the Comets seven.

Game two was a similar story for the Golden Knights as they would only record three hits in the 2-1 loss to their hosts.

Adkins was handed the loss in the second game, going six innings, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned) and recording two walks and seven strikeouts. Adkins had one of the three Northmor hits as she reached on a triple but was stranded in scoring position.

Boggs had a single and scored the lone Lady Knights run and Aly Blunk had the other hit, a single.

Northmor would strand two in game two while Elgin left seven on. The visitors committed two more errors in the second game and Elgin finished with one miscue.

The postseason run for the Lady Golden Knights is set to begin on Tuesday, May 8 when they play host to the visitors from Worthington Christian in the opening round of the Division III, Pickerington 2 Distict.

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

