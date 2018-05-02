Knights drop series finale to Scots

MARENGO — After dropping their home contest against Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe, the Highland Fighting Scots on Monday, the Northmor Golden Knights baseball squad headed to the Scots home field for the finale of their regular season series.

The Knights couldn’t find the answer to the Scots offense as Highland swept the season series with an 8-1 victory. With the defeat, Northmor drops to 10-9 overall on the season and 5-7 within the conference. Highland improves to 11-6 on the season and are 10-2 in the KMAC.

Northmor managed their one run on six hits but stranded nine runners on the day as Highland plated eight on 10 hits, also leaving nine on the base path. The Knights committed three errors in the field to the Scots one.

Mostyn Evans accounted for three of the six hits by the visitors, all singles. Evans would also score the team’s lone run on Hunter Mariotti’s walk. Ryland Thomas earned the only extra base hit, a double while Austin Wheeler and Brayden Black rounded out the Northmor offense.

Wyatt Reeder took the loss on the mound, going just two innings while giving up four hits, including a home run. Reeder allowed five total runs (three earned), struck out one and walked three. Chris Bood worked one inning, allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) and walked a batter. Mariotti tossed 1⅔ innings for the Knights, giving up three hits, an earned run and fanning two Highland batters. Pierce Lower finished up the contest with 1⅓ innings of work, allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out a pair.

On Thursday, May 3, the Northmor Golden Knights will be back on their home field to host the visiting Colonel Crawford Eagles in a non-conference clash.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-2.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048