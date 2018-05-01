Lady Knights winning streak ends

CARDINGTON — The Lady Golden Knights softball team headed to Cardington on Saturday, April 28 for a doubleheader against the hosting Lady Pirates.

Northmor would struggle to find the offense in their key, Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference matchup with Cardington and they would drop both contests on the day.

In one game, the Lady Pirates, playing as the visitors, would edge Northmor by a score of 3-2. Cardington plated their three runs on 10 hits but strand nine baserunners on the day. For the Knights, it was two runs on just three hits in the loss.

Lily Tate had two of those three hits, both singles, to go along with one run batted in. Cristianna Boggs scored a run and Megan Adkins scored the other on a solo home run.

Adkins also took the loss in the circle, going all seven innings for Northmor, giving up the 10 hits and three earned runs while walking four Lady Pirates hitters.

It was a similar story in game two as Cardington emerged victorious by a final of 9-0, holding the Golden Knights to just two hits, both singles by Tate.

After dropping the two games over the weekend with Cardington, Northmor played host to the Highland Lady Fighting Scots on Monday, April 30.

Woes continued for the Lady Knights offense as they were defeated in KMAC play again; 10-1. That defeat dropped Northmor to 10-6 overall and 6-5 in conference play.

The Knights hit the road for the rubber match with Highland on Tuesday and will be on the road at Centerburg on Wednesday, May 2.

Northmor 15, Mount Gilead 6

GALION — Back on Friday, April 27, Northmor hosted the Lady Indians from Mount Gilead in the second game of their season series.

The Knights made it a sweep over Mount Gilead in 2018, defeating the visitors by a final of 15-6.

Adkins earned the win for Northmor, going seven innings while allowing 11 hits, six runs (four earned) while walking one and fanning eight. At the plate, Adkins recorded two singles, two runs batted in and scored twice.

The Knights posted 14 hits en route to their 15 runs but still left nine runners on base throughout the contest. Mount Gilead belted the 11 hits to manage the six runs and stranded eight. Both teams committed four errors in the field.

Other Northmor offense came from: Boggs- 2-1B, HR, 3RBI, 2R; Tate- 3-1B, 3R, 2RBI; Rosie Sklenicka- 1B, 2R; Aly Blunk- R, RBI; Michaela Zeger- 1B, R, RBI; Juliane Kincaid- R; Kelsie Fike- 1B, 2B, 2R, 2RBI and Morgan Wiseman- 2-1B, 2RBI, R.

Northmor 13, Mount Gilead 2

MOUNT GILEAD — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights stayed hot, defeating the hosting Mount Gilead Lady Indians in KMAC play on Thursday, April 26.

The visitors unleashed 13 hits and left seven on the bases while holding the Indians to just four hits with four stranded in the victory. Each team recorded two errors apiece in the field.

Maddie Hoverland went six innings, scattering the four hits and giving up just two runs (one earned) to get the win. Hoverland struckout three and walked two on the day. At the plate, she finished with a single, two runs batted in, two runs scored and also managed a stolen base.

The Lady Knights also found offensive firepower in: Boggs- 2-1B, 2B, RBI, R, 3SB; Tate- 2R, SB; Sklenicka- 1B; Adkins- 2-1B, 2RBI, R; Blunk- 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Zeger- 2-1B, 2RBI, R; Fike- 2B, 3R; Wiseman- 1B, 2B, 4RBI, R and Kincaid- R.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048