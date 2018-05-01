Knights back to winning ways over the weekend

GALION — On Saturday, April 28, the Northmor Golden Knights baseball squad welcomed two teams to their home field to compete in non-conference, doubleheader action.

The Whetstone Braves and the Eastmoor Academy Warriors made the trek up from Columbus and both teams would go back down south after being defeated by the hosting Knights.

Against the Braves, it was Northmor pulling out the 4-1 victory, allowing Whetstone just three total hits for the game, all singles.

Kyle Kegley worked his magic on the mound, scattering the aforementioned three hits, allowing the one, unearned run while walking two and striking out three.

Offensively for the Golden Knights, they scored their four runs on eight hits, left seven on the bases and committed four errors defensively. The Braves left six total runners on base for the game and committed two errors.

Pierce Lower and Brayden Black had two hits apiece to lead the home team’s offense. Lower finished with a single and a triple while also scoring a run. Black earned a pair of singles and drove in two runs in the win.

Wyatt Reeder and Mostyn Evans each recorded a single and a run scored apiece while Hunter Mariotti managed a single and an RBI. Chris Bood scored once and Kyle Ditty delivered a single to round out the offense for Northmor against the Braves.

In the contest against the Warriors, Mariotti, Evans and Lower would pitch a combined no-hitter en route to a 22-2 blowout of Eastmoor Academy.

Mariotti worked the first two innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs (unearned) while walking four and striking out five. Evans then tossed two innings, walking two and fanning two. Lower struck out the side in his inning on the hill to wrap the no-no for the Knights. The Warriors stranded five baserunners for the contest and committed three errors in the field.

Reeder had another big game at the dish against Eastmoor, recording three singles in three at bats while also driving in a run and scoring three times. Tyler Kegley finished his day at the plate with a pair of doubles, three runs batted in and also scored two runs. Ryland Thomas and Lower both legged out triples for the Knights while Thomas scored four times and drove in four runs. Lower scored twice and also drove in a pair. Evans notched a single and was plated three times in the contest.

Other offense against the Warriors came from: Austin Wheeler- 2R, RBI; Mariotti- R; Bood- 2R; K. Kegley- 2R and Tyler Brown- R.

After falling to the Highland Fighting Scots on Monday, April 30 (13-1), Northmor took to the road to face the Scots on Tuesday, May 1. On Thursday, May 3, the Golden Knights will be back at home to faceoff in non-conference action against the visiting Colonel Crawford Eagles.

Northmor 12, Mount Gilead 2

GALION — The weekend homestand got started for the Golden Knights baseball squad with a home, Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference meeting with the visiting Mount Gilead Indians.

Northmor had no issues with the guests, defeating the Indians by a final of 12-2 in the shortened, five inning contest.

Bood worked the duration for the hometown Knights, allowing two runs (both unearned) on five hits, walked three and struck out seven Mount Gilead hitters to pick up the victory.

The Indians would have a disastrous day in the field, committing seven total errors to Northmor’s three.

Offensive output for the Golden Knights in the win came from: Reeder- 1B, R; Evans- 1B, 2B, 2R, RBI; Thomas- 2R; Wheeler- 3-1B, 3R, 3RBI; T. Kegley- 1B, R; Mariotti- 1B, R, RBI; Ditty- RBI; Bailey- RBI; Lower- 1B, 2RBI, R and K. Kegley- 2-1B, R.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

