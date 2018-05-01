Tigers earn five event wins at Marion Night Invitational

MARION — The Galion Tigers track and field teams took a handful of student athletes to Marion on Friday, April 27 to compete in the annual Marion Night Invitational.

When all was said in done under the lights, the Tigers would earn a combined five event championships on the day, with four of the five belong to two members of the Lady Tigers.

Overall, the Galion Lady Tigers would post 83 points for the invite, second to only Olentangy Liberty’s 119 team points.

Bri Streib and Marisa Gwinner continued their dominance in the field event portion of the invite on Friday. Streib posted a victory in the shot put with a heave of 34’09” and outlasted teammate and runner-up Anna Court (108’) in the discus to claim that title with a toss of 109’05”. Court would also pick up a point by finishing in eighth place in the shot put. Gwinner would win the high jump with a cleared height of 5’02” and spring her way into the long jump title with a distance of 16’07”.

Freshman Samantha Comer had a good first showing at the annual event, finishing with a pair of runner-up claims in the 100-meter hurdles and in the 300-meter hurdles. Kerrigan Myers also made it to the podium for Galion in two events by finishing fifth in the 100-hurdles and snagging third place in the high jump.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Gwinner, Myers, Brooklyn Cosey and Comer finished in third on the day while the 4×400-meter relay squad of Kaitlin Bailey, Alison Longwell, Mara Winbigler and Airyona Nickels finished seventh overall.

On the boys side, Galion managed 42 points as a team and finished in eighth place in the 14-team field.

Colbey Fox, Takoda Crisman, Gage Lackey and Isaiah Alsip teammed up in the 4×400-relay to earn the boys teams’ only win on the day, crossing the finish line in the event in a winning time of 3:26.94. In the 4×200-relay, the foursome of Alsip, Tanner Crisman, Fox and Takoda Crisman earned runner-up. Tanner, Fox and Takoda were joined by Kalib Griffin in their runner-up finish in the 4×100.

Lackey would earn a pair of sixth place finishes for the Tigers in the high jump and in the long jump. Mason Weldon would finish in sixth place in the shot put and Tanner vaulted to sixth for the Galion boys. Braxton Tate owned the other podium finish for the Tigers, taking fifth overall in the 3200-meter run.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

