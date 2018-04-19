Knights shutout Pirates in KMAC battle

GALION — Thursday was finally a day with baseball for the Northmor Golden Knights as they welcomed the Cardington Pirates to their home field to play in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference action.

Sophomore Brayden Black pitched a complete game, three-hitter to ensure the Northmor victory as they marched to a 7-0 conference win. Black scattered the three hits while striking out six for the contest. With the win, the Knights improve to 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in the league. The Pirates fall to 2-9 overall and sit at 1-6 within the KMAC.

Cardington managed just five base runners on the day between the three singles and two hit batters, all of which were stranded. The Pirates also committed four errors in the field. Northmor plated their seven runs on 13 hits, stranded 10 on base and committed just one error on defense.

Wyatt Reeder had himself a day at the plate, going a perfect 4/4 with three singles, a triple, three runs scored, a run batted in and also a stolen base.

Tyler Kegley and Mostyn Evans joined Reeder in the multiple-hit club on Thursday. Kegley finished with two singles and a double while also recording two runs batted in. Evans notched a pair of singles, two RBI and a run scored in the victory.

Other offense for the Knights came from: Austin Wheeler- 1B, R, RBI; Chris Bood- 1B, R; Hunter Mariotti- 2B and Pierce Lower- 1B, R, RBI.

With multiple games being shutdown due to weather thus far, Northmor is scheduled to host KMAC foe, the Mount Gilead Indians on Thursday, April 19 before heading to Fredericktown on Friday, weather permitting of course. On Saturday, April 21, the Golden Knights are scheduled to head to the Hillsdale Slugfest.

