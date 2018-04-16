East Knox sweeps Knights baseball squad

HOWARD — On Friday, April 13, the Northmor Golden Knights headed to East Knox for the final of their two games this season against their Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe in the Bulldogs.

After falling 9-7 at home on Thursday, the Knights would see another loss on Friday as the Bulldogs won by a final of 12-7. Northmor drops to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the league while East Knox remains undefeated at 10-0 and 6-0 within the KMAC.

Kyle Kegley was the pitcher of record and was handed the loss after going just ⅔ of an inning, allowing three hits, six runs (three earned) and walking three. Wyatt Reeder worked the next 3⅓, scattering three hits, allowing four runs (two earned), walking three and struck out four. Hunter Mariotti tossed the final two innings, allowed two hits, two unearned runs, walked a batter and struck out a batter. Reeder did hit a home run in the game, scored once and drove in three runs total. Mariotti finished with a single, a run batted in and a run scored.

Mostyn Evans recorded the only multi-hit game for the Knights, ripping three singles while also scoring a run. Austin Wheeler belted a double, scored once and drove in one and Brayden Black notched the other Northmor hit, a single, while driving in two and crossing the plate once. Tyler Kegley and Ryland Thomas each scored a run to wrap the Knights’ offense.

Northmor scored their seven runs on seven hits, stranded eight total baserunners and committed eight errors in the field. East Knox plated 12 runs on just eight hits, left five on the bases and had just one error in the victory.

A busy week awaits the Golden Knights, starting with a trip to Mount Gilead on Monday, April 16 for a conference clash with the hosting Indians. On Tuesday, Northmor will play host to Mount Gilead before welcoming the Galion Tigers to town on Thursday, April 19. The Knights will hit the road on Saturday and head to Hillsdale for a non-conference doubleheader.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419468-1117 x2048

