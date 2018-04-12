Eagles baseball earns first victory Tuesday

SYCAMORE — On Tuesday, April 10, the Colonel Crawford Eagles baseball squad traveled to Mohawk for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference clash with the hosting Warriors.

Entering the game, Crawford was 0-5 but the bats would come alive as the Eagles defeated Mohawk to the tune of 10-4 to improve to 1-5 overall and 1-4 within the N-10.

The Eagles got the scoring started early, posting three runs in the top of the first inning. In the third, an additional two runs would prevail as the winning runs with the five additional runs scored in the fifth and the sixth being insurance. Mohawk managed all four of their runs in the home half of the fourth inning.

Colonel Crawford finished the contest with the 10 runs on nine hits while only stranding three runners on base. The Warriors scattered just five hits en route to the four runs and left eight baserunners on. Mohawk committed just one error for the contest while the Eagles finished with six miscues.

Drayton Burkhart, Daylen Balliett and Chase Walker contributed multi-hit games in the victory on Tuesday. Burkhart belted a pair of singles, scored three times and stole a base. Balliett finished with a single, a double, two runs batted in, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Walker also stole a base and scored after delivering two singles for the visitors.

Other offense was provided by: Trevin Fairchild- 1B, 2RBI, R, SB; Reis Walker- 1B, 3RBI; Caleb Lohr- 1B, 2R; Brock Ritzhaupt- 2RBI and Cameron Smith- R, SB.

Kyle Shope picked up the win on the mound for Crawford, going four innings while allowing five hits, four unearned runs, walking three and striking out two. Spencer Mutchler worked 2⅔ innings of relief, striking out a pair of Warriors batters. Fairchild got the final out for the Eagles in the victory.

Seneca East 9, Colonel Crawford 2

NORTH ROBINSON — After earning their victory on Tuesday, the Eagles turned around to face another N-10 foe in the Seneca East Tigers on Wednesday, April 11.

The result was not as favorable for the hosting Crawford squad as the Tigers came away with the 9-2 victory. The loss puts the Eagles at 1-6 on the season and 1-5 in the conference. Seneca East improved their record to 6-2 overall on the season and are a perfect 4-0 in the league.

Colonel Crawford will continue their busy week with a trip to Lucas and a non-conference clash with the Cubs on Thursday, April 12. On Friday, the Eagles will hit the road to Attica to wrap their season series with the Seneca East squad.

