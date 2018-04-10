Knights edge Pirates for KMAC win

CARDINGTON — In a less than ideal weather situation, it was game on for the Northmor Golden Knights baseball team as they traveled to Cardington to meet up with the hosting Pirates on Monday, April 9.

The contest would come down to the final inning with the Knights finding themselves trailing by a score of 5-1. However, the offense for Northmor came alive and a five-run seventh inning propelled them to the conference win; 6-5. With the victory, the Golden Knights improve to 4-1 overall on the season and now sit at 2-1 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. Cardington remains winless at 0-5 overall and the Pirates are 0-3 within the league.

Chris Bood started the day on the mound for the visitors and worked the first two innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run, walked one batter and struck out four. Kyle Kegley replaced Bood and went the rest of the way on the hill for the Knights to earn the win. Kegley gave up four hits, four runs (two earned), walked three and struck out three. Bood finished with a single at the plate while Kegley scored a run to help in his cause.

Northmor scored their six runs on six hits, stranded eight runners on the base path and committed four errors in the playing field.

Mostyn Evans led the Knights’ offense, belting a single to drive in a runner, swiping a base and scoring a run of his own. Pierce Lower contributed a single, an RBI and a run scored and Tyler Kegley delivered a 2-RBI double. Hunter Mariotti recorded a single and a run scored and Austin Wheeler rounded out the hitting for Northmor with a double. Rounding out the offense for the visiting Knights was Wyatt Reeder, with a stolen base and a run scored and Ryland Thomas, who scored a run and notched a run batted in.

Action is set to pick up again on Tuesday for Northmor with a trip to Buckeye Central to clash with the Bucks.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

