Northmor downs Mansfield Senior to earn first win

GALION — On Saturday, March 31, the Northmor Golden Knights baseball team welcomed the visiting Mansfield Senior Tygers to their home field to compete in a non-conference matchup.

Northmor, just like their softball team, defeated the visitors by a final score of 14-4. The Golden Knights now sit at 1-1 early on in the season and are currently 0-1 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

The Knights plated their 14 runs on eight hits, committed just one error and left eight runners on the base path. Mansfield Senior had four runs on four hits, committed five errors in the field and stranded three in the loss.

Wyatt Reeder was the starting pitcher for the black and gold, going two innings, allowing two hits and three runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out four. Chris Bood earned the victory with four innings pitched, allowing two hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out six. Reeder also finished with a single at the plate, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Bood finished the contest hitless but did score a run and stole a base.

Tyler Kegley had two hits for the Knights, a single and a double, while also scoring two runs and driving in four. Mostyn Evans finished with a single, two runs scored and two stolen bases while Austin Wheeler also had a single, two runs scored, three RBI and two steals.

Hunter Mariotti, Ryland Thomas and Kyle Kegley had the other three hits for the home team on Saturday, all singles. In addition to the hit, Mariotti drove in a run, Thomas scored a run and Kegley scored twice.

Kyle Ditty and Pierce Lower recorded a steal apiece in the win and Tyler Brown rounded out the offense with a run scored following a walk.

Northmor will hit the road to play KMAC foe, the Danville Blue Devils on Monday, April 2 before hosting them on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Knights will be back on the road when they make a trip to Cardington for a conference doubleheader with the Pirates.

