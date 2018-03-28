Softball preview: Crestline has some pieces to replace

CRESTLINE — Head coach Patti Huber and the Crestline Lady Bulldogs will team up again in 2018 to clash on diamonds throughout north central Ohio.

Huber will be joined on her staff by Larry Booth, Whitney Booth and Abbey Eckert and will see five seniors returning vying for their fourth varsity letters.

Gone are key pieces to the Lady ‘Dogs squad in Sarah Toy, Denessa Baker, Samantha Wilhite and Courtney Swanger. Looking to fill in those missing pieces are seniors Lydia Tadda (pitcher, shortstop), Michaela Jeffrey (second base), Madison Huber (catcher, center field), Katilyn Stall (pitcher) and Sydney Weissman (outfield).

Also back for Crestline is third basemen Desiree Naveja (junior), Bri Briggs (first base), Kiki Sebastian (outfield) and Alandra Tesso (catcher, outfield). Lauryn Tadda will also be behind the plate for Crestline this season as they welcome newcomers Destiny Hoskinson, Ivy Stewart and Brynn Cheney to the blue and white as well.

“We’re strong defensively,” begins the head coach in an email. “Our returners are strong and smart. On the base path, we have a lot of smart, heads up base runners that pack a strong bat to back it up. We’ll have some struggles with pitching at first after losing Toy, but we are working hard to get stronger and smarter in that department.”

Crestline’s Lady Bulldogs season saw their home-opening doubleheader with the Northmor Lady Golden Knights, scheduled back on Saturday, March 24, cancelled. On Monday, March 26, the Lady ‘Dogs officially opened the season with a home victory over the visiting Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers by a final of 12-2.

Stall picked up the win for Crestline, recording two strikeouts and four walks while allowing just four hits. She also recorded two singles and notched a run batted in to help her cause. Lydia Tadda belted two singles and a double while sister Lauryn recorded two singles and an RBI. Tesso also had a multi-hit game with a single, a double, an RBI and also stole a base.

Naveja and Jeffrey singled, Weissman doubled and earned an RBI and a stolen base.Stewart swiped a base and Hoskinson finished the opener with a single and reached twice on walks.

“Opening week” will continue on Wednesday, March 28 when the Crestline squad will play host to the ladies from Plymouth. In their first road trip of the season, the Bulldogs will head to Colonel Crawford for a doubleheader with the hosting Lady Eagles on Saturday.

The 2018 Crestline Lady Bulldogs softball team

