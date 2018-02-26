Madison Huber, Marissa Snyder bowl in DII tourney

ROSSFORD — Last Thursday, February 22, Madison Huber of Crestline and Marissa Snyder of Galion traveled to Interstate Lanes in Rossford to compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Girls Division II District Bowling Tournament.

Huber, a senior representing the Lady Bulldogs, would finish 12th overall on the day but would miss the cut to advance her season. Huber rolled a 519-series, consisting of game scores of 180, 171 and 168.

Snyder, also a senior and representing the Lady Tigers, came in 43rd overall with a 451-series. Snyder bowled a first-game score of 146, a second game of 145 and closed with a 160-game as her season ended.

Dani Hickey, a senior from Bryan High School, was crowned district champion after games of 248, 243 and 162 netted her a three-games series score of 653. Runner-up at the tourney was Emily Sudhoff, a sophomore from Coldwater, with a 597-series score (229, 204 and 162). Both Bryan and Coldwater qualified as teams to continue their seasons, with Coldwater (3,664) winning the team title and Bryan (3,583) coming in third. St. Mary’s Memorial finished as the runner-up with a team score of 3,648.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/Crestline-Bulldog-11.png http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

