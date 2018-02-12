Golden Knights double-up Trojans, earn KMAC crown

CENTERBURG — The Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team continued on their season-ending road trip on Friday, February 9 with a trip to Centerburg for a clash with Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe, the Trojans.

Centerburg wouldn’t cause much trouble for the visiting Northmor squad as the Knights cruised to a 54-27 victory. The Trojans would not crack double digits in a single quarter in the loss while the Knights had 29 points at the half to distance themselves from their competition.

With the win, Northmor not only improves to 18-1 overall on the season but they clinched the inaugural boys basketball conference championship in the KMAC, moving to 12-0 in the league. The Knights clinched with two conference games remaining on their schedule because Highland and Danville both sit at 10-3 with just one KMAC game left apiece. For Highland, that lone league game will be played, at home, against Northmor on Friday, February 16.

The Kegley boys, also known as “The Trees”, led the way for the visitors on the evening with Tyler scoring 13 and Kyle dropping in 11. Tyler also added to his stat line with nine rebounds, an assist and a steal while Kyle grabbed four rebounds, dished one assist, recorded a steal and swatted away a shot.

Other stats for the Golden Knights in Friday’s victory were: Team- 20/36 total field goals, 16/26 from the interior, 4/10 from the perimeter, 10/15 at the free-throw line, 20 total rebounds (7O, 13D), 11 assists, 8 steals, 6 blocks and 18 turnovers; Meechie Johnson- 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block; Brock Pletcher- 8 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Blake Miller- 8 points, 3 assists, 1 block; Andy Tupps- 3 points; Lane Bachelder- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Eason Nea- 1 point, 1 rebound and Trevor Gekler- 1 block.

Before their trip to Highland on the 16th, Northmor will travel to Grandview Heights for a non-conference clash with the Bobcats on Tuesday, February 13. The regular season will end for the Knights on Wednesday, February 21 with a trip to Fredericktown for a makeup contest against the Freddies.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

