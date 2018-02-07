Mount Gilead shoots down Tigers at GHS

GALION — Mount Gilead beat Galion on Tuesday 82-62 in a non-conference game at the high school. Galion falls to 7-12 overall with the loss and remains at 4-8 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Mount Gilead improves to 9-10 overall and 6-6 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

The contest between the two teams started slowly, with the visitors taking the edge after the first quarter of play; 13-8. Action would gradually pick up in the second quarter as the two squads combined for 30 points with Mount Gilead remaining on top, as they would the entire game, outscoring Galion; 19-11. At the half, it was the Indians on top by a tally of 32-19 in what would appear to be a low-scoring matchup.

After that first half, the Tigers were just 9/30 from the field, including 0/8 from three-point range while Mount Gilead shot 11/28, 3/11 from downtown.

However, the second half would be quite the contrast. The home team would have a much better third quarter and would outscore the Indians 20-17 to cut into the lead and head to the final frame down 49-39. Mount Gilead would respond in a big way to start that final eight minutes as Seth Young would hit two consecutive three pointers and Jason Bolha followed with a third, all off Galion turnovers, to give the Indians a 9-0 run. After a timeout called by the Tigers, the shootout would continue. When all was said and done, the visitors posted 33 points in the fourth to Galion’s 23 points to earn the 82-62 road victory.

On the evening, the Tigers would have three players finish in double figures, led by Gage Lackey’s 19 points to go along with his 10 rebounds for the double-double. Isaiah Alsip chipped in 15 and Colten Skaggs recorded 10 points in the Galion loss.

For Mount Gilead, four players would reach double digits with Bolha and Mason Mollohan leading the way with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Young chimed in with 15 on the evening and Brandon Stevens notched a dozen points coming off of the bench.

Statistics for Galion on the night were: Team- 26/47 from the interior, 3/16 from the perimeter, 1/2 at the free-throw line, 27 total rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals, 6 blocks and 15 turnovers; Lackey- 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal; Alsip- 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Skaggs- 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals; Nate Eckert- 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block; Colton Powell- 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Tristan Williams- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block and Zhamir Anderson- 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal. Note: Anderson left the game with an apparent injury in the first quarter, Powell earned a technical foul in the game and Carter Keinath was assessed an intentional foul during the loss.

Stats for the visiting Indians in the win were: Team- 16/33 from the inside, 11/20 from the outside (8/9 in the second half), 17/24 at the line, 31 total rebounds and 17 turnovers; Liam Dennis- 5 points; Adam Linder- 3 points and Micah Tuggle- 2 points.

The Tigers will continue on their homestand against MOAC rival Ontario on Friday.. After nearly a week off, Galion will play their final conference game, at home, on Thursday, February 15 when they welcome the Buckeye Valley Barons to town. Galion will close out the regular season with a trip to Crestline and a clash with the hosting Bulldogs on Saturday, February 17.

Mount Gilead will be on the road on Friday, February 9 against a conference foe in the Danville Blue Devils. The following Friday, the Indians will conclude their KMAC season, at home, hosting the visiting Cardington Pirates. Bucyrus will travel to Mount Gilead for the final game of the Indians’ regular season on Tuesday, February 20.

By Chad Clinger

