Tigers swimmers split final dual of season

ASHLAND — The Galion Tigers swim teams headed to Ashland University on Tuesday, February 6 to compete in their final dual-meet of the season with the hosting Ashland Arrows.

In their final tune-up before sectionals, the Galion boys were victorious by a final tally of 105-74 to finish their regular season at 12-1. The Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Arrows by a final score of 78-70 to finish their season at 7-5.

As is the usual, the Galion boys swept the relay events on the day, starting with the 200-yard medley relay squad of Caleb Strack, Luke Eisnaugle, Clay Karnes and Sam Rigdon. This Tigers foursome edged the Arrows with a time of 1:44.85 to Ashland’s 1:45.00. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ben Alstadt, Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon took first. The final event of the day, the 400-free relay was won by the Galion group of Weston Rose, Strack, Alec Dicus and Alstadt in 3:47.63.

Karnes and Strack would pick up a pair of individual wins on the day while teammates Rigdon and Dicus earned a win apiece.

Karnes won the 200-free in 1:59.08 and the 100-yard butterfly in 57.72. Strack was the top finisher in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.75) and the 100-yard backstroke (58.00). Rigdon earned the victory in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.77 and Dicus took the top spot in the 500-free.

Other placements for Galion’s boys in the win were: Dicus, Braxton Tate, Issac Niedermier and Rose- 3rd, 200-medley relay; Niedermier, Chris Amick, Wyatt Enders and Drew Owens- 3rd, 200-free relay; Rose- 2nd, 200-free; Eisnaugle- 2nd, 200-IM and 3rd, 100-yard breaststroke; Rigdon- 2nd, 50-free; Alstadt- 3rd, 50-free and 3rd, 100-back; Dicus- 3rd, 100-fly and Tate- 2nd, 500-free and 4th, 100-breast.

The Lady Tigers would win two of the three relays on the day. Ashleigh Wright, Sari Conner, Allison DeNero and Elise Barnhart won the 200-medley relay in a time of 2:12.84. Barnhart, Conner and DeNero would be joined by Bri Streib to win the 200-free relay and Danielle Schneider, Streib, Katlyn Kuehlman and Wright would finish as the runner-up in the 400-free relay.

Conner would win two individual events on the day and Wright would pick up a win for the Galion girls in their narrow defeat.

Conner was victorious in the 200-free with a time of 2:17.32 and the 100-free in 1:01.87. Wright earned the top spot in the 100-backstroke on the day for the Lady Tigers.

Other Galion placements on the girls side were: Allison Bauer, Kennedy Gifford, Kuehlman and Schneider- 3rd, 200-free relay; Schneider- 3rd, 200-free and 5th, 500-free; DeNero- 2nd, 200-IM and 2nd, 100-free; Barnhart- 2nd, 50-free; Streib- 4th, 50-free; Wright- 4th, 500-free and Kuehlman- 2nd, 100-breast.

Galion will be at Mansfield Malabar on Saturday, February 10 for their sectional swim meet. Anyone that advances will be at the district swim meet on the campus of Bowling Green State University on Friday, February 17.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

