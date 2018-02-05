Lady Warriors too much for Galion Lady Tigers

GALION — Last Friday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers played host to the visiting Ontario Lady Warriors in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls hoops action.

In a low-scoring contest, it was the visitors coming out on top by a final score of 41-20. With the win, Ontario improved to 12-6 overall and 9-3 in the MOAC while Galion falls to 2-17 overall on the season and 0-13 in conference play.

The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 12-8 lead after the first and an 18-10 lead at the half. Both teams combined for just eight points in the second and came out after the intermission for just 11 total points. With a 27-12 lead heading into the fourth, Ontario added 14 points in the fourth to just eight from Galion to secure the 21-point win.

Gabby Kaple led the Lady Tigers with six points to go along with four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Gracie Groves chipped in four points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Other stats for Galion in the loss were: Team- 5/25 from the interior, 2/14 from the perimeter, 4/4 at the free-throw line, 20 total rebounds (5O, 15D), 1 assist, 5 blocks, 2 steals and 22 turnovers; Kelsey Hoffman- 3 points, 1 rebound; Mykenzie Debord- 3 points; Julie Clouse- 2 points, 2 rebounds; Teresa House- 2 points; Alexis Chaplin- 2 rebounds, 2 blocks; Morgan Kimble- 2 rebounds and Emily Sedmak- 1 rebound.

The Lady Tigers will will be on the road at Mohawk for a non-conference game with the Mohawk Lady Warriors on Tuesday, February 6. On Thursday, February 8, Galion will play their final MOAC game of the year, at home, against the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons. The Tigers are looking to end a nearly season-long losing streak (17 games) and a nearly four-season long losing streak within the conference (0-52). On Saturday, February 10, Galion will play their final game of the regular season, at home, against the East Knox Lady Bulldogs of the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

