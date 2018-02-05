Eagles edge Tigers in N-10 battle

ATTICA — The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball took to the road for the first time in two weeks on Saturday and headed to Seneca East High School for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference meeting with the Tigers.

Crawford would find themselves trailing after the first quarter (13-7) and at the half (26-21) but would bound back in the third, outscoring Seneca East 18-7 to take the 39-33 advantage into the final frame. The Tigers proceeded to make a strong push in the final eight minutes but would come up short as the Eagles would hang on for the 54-50 victory.

With the win, Colonel Crawford improves to 15-3 overall on the season and sit at 11-1 in conference play. The Tigers drop to 10-6 overall and an even .500 in the N-10 at 6-6.

The Eagles had three players finish in double figures on the evening, led by Cam McCreary’s 19 points. Harley Shaum had 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and Jordan Fenner finished with 11 points. Brody Martin went on to score seven and Reis Walker rounded out the Crawford scoring with 4 points.

Tyler Turek led the hosting Tigers with 19 points on the evening.

Team stats from Saturday’s contest were: Colonel Crawford- 18/28 from inside, 3/16 from outside, 9/16 free throws, 29 total rebounds, 7 assists and 11 turnovers; Seneca East- 15/36 from inside, 5/18 from outside, 5/8 free throws, 24 total rebounds, 10 assists and 10 turnovers.

A pair of home conference games awaits the Eagles this week. On Thursday, February 8, Crawford will play host to the Bucyrus Redmen at Mac Morrison Gymnasium. The Ridgedale Rockets will then travel to ‘The Mac’ on Saturday, February 10. The game on Saturday against Ridgedale will be VARSITY ONLY with the game set to tip-off at 5 p.m.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

