Lady Tigers offense missing in loss to Whippets

GALION — Back on Tuesday, January 30, the Galion Lady Tigers welcomed the Shelby Lady Whippets to town to meet up for a non-conference, girls basketball contest.

Shelby would march to a 64-25 victory over Galion to drop the Lady Tigers to 2-16 overall while they remain at 0-12 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Lady Whippets rushed out of the gate to score 21 points in the first frame while only allowing the Tigers seven. When the buzzer sounded for halftime, Galion found themselves in a nearly impossible hole; 39-9. Shelby would tack on 16 more in the third before being outscored by the home team (10-9) in the fourth with the victory already secured.

No Lady Tigers hoopster managed double figures against Shelby but Gracie Groves would lead the way for Galion with eight points as well as four rebounds and an assist.

Other Galion stats in the loss were: Team- 10/34 from the interior, 1/5 from the perimeter, 2/4 from the free-throw line, 22 total rebounds (9O, 13D), 5 assists, 7 steals, 1 block and 30 turnovers; Gabby Kaple- 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Mykenzie Debord- 2 points, 2 rebounds; Teresa House- 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Julie Clouse- 2 points, 2 rebounds; Morgan Kimble- 2 points; Kelsey Hoffman- 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block; Alexis Chaplin- 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and Emily Sedmak- 1 rebound.

The Lady Tigers will be back at home on Friday, February 2 when they play host to the visiting Ontario Lady Warriors. After a short break, Galion will again be at home on Thursday, February 8 when they welcome the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons to town.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer The Galion Lady Tigers Gabby Kaple looks for an open teammate during their home, non-conference game against the Shelby Lady Whippets on Tuesday, January 30. Shelby would earn the victory, defeating the hosting Galion squad by a final tally of 64-25. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Galion-standalone-girls-BB-art.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer The Galion Lady Tigers Gabby Kaple looks for an open teammate during their home, non-conference game against the Shelby Lady Whippets on Tuesday, January 30. Shelby would earn the victory, defeating the hosting Galion squad by a final tally of 64-25.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

