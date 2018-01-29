Northmor wrestles to semifinals of State Dual tourney

CENTERBURG — Back on Wednesday, January 24, the Northmor Golden Knights wrestling squad headed to Centerburg High School to compete in their first matchups in the 2018 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Regional Wrestling Dual Team Tournament. Northmor wrestles in Division III and are in Region XXI.

After receiving a first-round bye, the Knights would faceoff against the Utica Redskins. Utica advanced to their matchup against Northmor by defeating the Centerburg Trojans; 44-24.

Utica would see their State Duals run end however as the Golden Knights won easily; 64-6.

In this pairing, Northmor would pick up victories in every weight class with the exception of the 170-pound class that saw Kyle Price pinned by the Redskins Parker Frazee in 3:41.

Results by weight class in the pairing against Utica were as follows; Note, points earned are in parenthesis:

106: Manny Heilman via pinfall; 2:19 (6)

113: Dale Brocwell via decision; 7-5 (3)

120: Austin Amens via decision; 6-0 (3)

126: Gavin Ramos via tech fall; 17-2 (5)

132: Eli Davis via pinfall; 1:38 (6)

138: Aaron Kitts via pinfall; 0:08 (6)

145: Tony Martinez via tech fall; 16-1 (5)

152: Conan Becker via pinfall; 0:51 (6)

160: Conor Becker via pinfall; 0:24 (6)

182: Wyatt Lessick via forfeit (6)

195: Austin Wheeler via forfeit (6)

220: double forfeit (0)

285: Tyson Moore via pinfall; 1:25 (6)

Up next for Northmor on the day was the Pleasant Spartans. Pleasant advanced to the quarterfinals in the region by defeating Mount Gilead; 42-22. The Spartans also had a first-round bye.

It would prove to be a tougher opponent for the Golden Knights but Northmor would advance to the DIIIRXXI semifinals by defeating Pleasant; 46-21.

Results by weight class in the pairing against Pleasant were as follows; Note, points earned are in parenthesis:

106: Brocwell (N) via forfeit (6)

113: Heilman (N) via pinfall; 4:51 (6)

120: Carter Wolf (P) via forfeit (6)

126: Amens (N) via pinfall; 2:54 (6)

132: Wyatt Wells (P) via decision over Ramos (N); 11-6 (3)

138: Kitts (N) via major decision; 10-2 (4)

145: Martinez (N) via pinfall; 1:55 (6)

152: Conan Becker (N) via pinfall; 1:48 (6)

160: Conor Becker (N) via pinfall; 1:10 (6)

170: Austin Grant (P) via decision over Price (N); 8-5 (3)

Northmor will now travel to Bishop Hartley High School to meet up with the hosting Hawks on Wednesday, January 31 at 6 p.m. If the Knights are to win, they will wrestle the winner of the match between Newcomerstown and Buckeye Local, that same day at Hartley, to determine the DIIIRXXI champion.

182: Lessick (N) via pinfall; 2:45 (6)

195: Spencer Sterling (P) via decision over Wheeler (N); 6-5 (3)

220: double forfeit (0)

285: Jamie Baisden (P) via forfeit (6)

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-5.jpg

