Lady Bulldogs drop MBC contest Saturday

MANSFIELD — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball squad was at St. Peter’s on Saturday, January 20 to compete in Mid-Buckeye Conference action.

The Lady Spartans would jump out on top fast, 23-5 after the first and never looked back en route to the 64-30 victory. Crestline drops to 2-11 overall with the loss and are now 1-4 in the MBC.

After the quick start, St. Pete’s would tack on an additional 18 points in the second to just nine from the ‘Dogs to distance themselves at the half; 41-14. The Spartans poured on 15 more in the third to take a 56-24 lead into the final quarter before sealing the victory.

Lauryn Tadda led the Crestline girls with eight points to go along with 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Her sister Lydia Tadda put together a well-rounded stat line, scoring five points, grabbing five boards, dishing six assists, swatting two blocks and swiping two steals.

Other stats for the Lady Bulldogs Saturday were: Team- 8/37 from inside, 2/16 from outside, 8/21 at the stripe, 29 total rebounds (11O, 18D), 8 assists, 9 steals, 2 blocks and 19 turnovers; Bri Briggs- 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Alandra Tesso- 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Hannah Delong- 4 points, 1 rebound; Kennedy Moore- 2 points, 1 rebound; Daija Sewell- 1 point, 1 rebound, 3 steals; Destiny and Kirah Hoskinson- 1 rebound apiece.

Crestline will play three games in the upcoming calender week. On Monday, January 22, the Lady ‘Dogs will host the Jones Leadership Academy for their second matchup of the season. Friday, January 26 will be another home game for Crestline as they host the Temple Christian Lady Crusaders. MBC action will pick back up on Saturday when Crestline travels to Loudonville for a meeting with the Lady Redbirds.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/Crestline-Bulldog-11.png

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

