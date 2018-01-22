Perfect still alive for Northmor boys hoopsters

GALION — The Danville Blue Devils traveled to Galion on Friday, January 19 to meet up with the Northmor Golden Knights for Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference boys hoops action.

Coming into the contest, Danville was tied with Highland for second place in the KMAC with two losses apiece within the conference. Highland moved to 6-2 in KMAC play by defeating Centerburg on Friday (57-49) but Danville would drop to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play after losing to the Knights; 72-51. The win puts Northmor at a perfect 12-0 overall and at 8-0 in the league. The Blue Devils would also lose to Northridge on Saturday to put them at 8-4 overall on the season.

Northmor wasted no time getting started on Friday against the visitors, jumping out to a 20-8 lead after the first. Both teams would only manage 10 points in the second, giving the Knights the 30-18 halftime advantage. Danville would appear to make the appropriate adjustments durning the intermission and came out in the third to outscore Northmor; 18-17. With a 47-36 lead, the home team would erupt for 25 additional points in the fourth while holding the Devils to 15 en route to the 72-51 victory.

Brock Pletcher led the way for the Golden Knights, dropping in 21 points, one rebound, three assists and a steal. Meechie Johnson joined Pletcher atop the scoring leaders, contributing 20 points as well as four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kyle Kegley netted another double-double for Northmor, scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 boards, dishing an assist, swiping two steals and posting one blocked shot.

Other Knights from Friday’s win were: Team- 26/54 total field goals, 21/42 from the interior, 5/12 from the perimeter, 15/19 at the free-throw line, 34 total rebounds (13O, 21D), 14 assists, 15 steals, 6 blocks and 11 turnovers; Blake Miler- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block; Tyler Kegley- 7 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 6 steals, 2 blocks; Lane Bachelder- 1 rebound, 2 blocks and Eason Neal- 1 assist.

Skyler Durbin and Dylan James both finished in double figures for the Blue Devils, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.

A busy week awaits the undefeated Knights and it will start on Tuesday, January 23 with a non-conference clash on the road against the Galion Tigers (5-8). On Friday, January 26, Northmor will host the Cardington Pirates (1-14) in KMAC action before heading to Mansfield on Saturday for their much anticipated matchup with the St. Peter’s Spartans (15-0).

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

