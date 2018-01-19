Tigers and Redmen wrestlers lock up in Galion

GALION — On Wednesday, January 17, the wrestlers from Galion and Bucyrus met up in the afternoon to clash in a non-conference dual.

The Tigers would win six of the nine matches they wrestled but forfeits would cost them as they dropped the match to the Redmen; 39-35.

Galion had to forfeit the match to Bucyrus in the 106, 113, 152 and 285-pound weight classes on the day which gave the Redmen 24 points.

Match results from the remaining weight classes went as follows:

145- Goodrich of Galion lost to Alsept from Bucyrus (8-6); G-0 B-3

160- Marks of Galion lost by pinfall to Parsell from Bucyrus in 1:34; G-0 B- 15

170- Fisher of Galion won via pinfall over Sprague from Bucyrus in 1:12; G-6 B-15

182- Grochowalski of Galion pinned Trent from Bucyrus in 1:44; G-12 B-15

195- Ratcliff of Galion received a forfeit; G-18 B-15

220- Abouhassan of Galion won via major decision over Patterson from Bucyrus (9-0); G-22 B-15

120- Ganshorn of Galion pinned Ricker from Bucyrus in 3:13; G-28 B-33

126- McCarthy of Galion decisioned Bloomfield from Bucyrus (11-4); G-31 B-33

132- Lehman of Galion major decisioned Benedict from Bucyrus (19-6); G-35 B-33

138- Cotter of Galion was pinned by Fulton from Bucyrus in 1:17; G-35 B-33

The Tigers will be at the Van Buren Invitational this week in preparation for the State Duals Tournament beginning on Wednesday, January 24.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

