Aquatic Eagles dominate quad-meet

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s swim teams welcomed the swimmers from Crestline, Willard and Wynford to their home pool on Thursday evening to compete for area bragging rights.

The Eagles squads would win on both the boys and the girls side on the day.

In the boys portion of the event, scoring went as follows: 1. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 154; 2. Willard- 133; 3. Wynford- 59 and 4. CRESTLINE- 8.

Nic Motter picked up the first win for the Eagles in the 200-yard individual medley, earning the top spot in 2:13.27. Motter would then proceed to pick up his second victory of the meet in the 100-yard butterfly, winning with a time of 1:00.17. Teammate Kyle Taylor would also earn two individual event wins for Crawford in the 100-yard freestyle (55.33) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.31).

The foursome of Taylor, Keton Pfeifer, Keenan Wilson and Motter swam to the only Eagles relay victory in the 200-free relay, outlasting the team from Willard in a time of 1:46.18.

Other Crawford placements for the boys were: Taylor, Pfeifer, Motter and Ken Fernandez- 2nd, 200-medley relay; Andrew Johnson, Zach Leonhart, Nick Barnes and Wilson- 4th, 200-medley; N. Barnes, Fagan, Johnson and Leonhart- 3rd, 200-free relay; Wilson, Barnes, Johnson and Marcus Fagan- 2nd, 400-free relay; Brandon Britt, Jacob Barnes, Kevin Phillips and Blake Scribner- 3rd, 400-free relay; Fernandez- 2nd, 200-free; Britt- 3rd, 200-free; Fagan- 3rd, 200-IM and 2nd, 500-free; Pfeifer- 2nd, 50-free and 3rd, 100-free; Wilson- 3rd, 50-free; Johnson- 5th, 100-fly; N. Barnes- 4th, 100-back; Leonhart- 3rd, 100-breaststroke and J. Barnes- 4th, 100-breast.

Crestline boys placements Thursday were: Keagan Sqrow- 4th, 50-free and 5th, 100-free; Jaden Stewart- 7th, 50-free.

Over on the girls side, the scoring went: 1. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 196; 2. Willard- 108; 3. CRESTLINE- 48 and 4. Wynford- 27. The Lady Eagles would take first place in every event for the meet.

Cassidy Vogt, Kaisey Speck, Jillianne Gregg and Pierce Krassow got the winning started in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:58.75. In the 200-free relay, the same four would switch order and win in a time of 1:48.60. Hailey Ratliff, Karlie Kurtzman, Chloe Carman and Jayden Ward would finish the day with a victory in the 400-free relay in 4:17.94. Crawford would take first and runner-up spots in all three relay events on the afternoon.

Gregg, Ward and Ka. Speck would also be double-winners in individual events.

Gregg won the 50-free (25.89) and the 100-free (1:00.44). Ward emerged the winner in the 200-free (2:12.06) and the 500-free (5:51.35). Ka. Speck was the top finisher in the 100-fly (1:05.44) and the 100-breast (1:11.52).

Kennedy Speck and Cassidy Vogt would also take home first place in their respective events.

Ke. Speck won the 200-IM in 2:36.82 and Vogt was the victor in the 100- back in 1:11.88.

Other Lady Eagles placements were: Kurtzman, Drew Krassow, Emma Swisher and Ratliff- 2nd, 200-medley relay; Carman, D. Krassow, Ratliff and Ward- 2nd, 200-free relay; Bailey Dixon, Swisher, Alison Manko and Ke. Speck- 2nd, 400-free relay; Vogt- 2nd, 200-free; Manko- 2nd, 200-IM; P. Krassow- 2nd, 50-free and 2nd, 100-free; Swisher- 2nd, 100-fly; Kurtzman- 2nd, 500-free and 2nd, 100-back; D. Krassow- 2nd, 100-breast.

Lady Bulldogs placements on Thursday were: Alex Miller, Michaela Jeffrey, Kinsey Kenison and Caitlin Harley- 4th, 200-medley relay; Jeffrey, Miller, Brynn Cheney and Kenison- 3rd, 400-free relay; Jeffrey- 3rd, 200-free and 4th, 500-free; Cheney- 4th, 200-IM and 6th, 50-free; Kenison- 3rd, 50-free and 3rd, 100-back; Harley- 5th, 100-free and Miller- 6th, 100-back.

Both teams will be in action on Saturday, January 27 at Colonel Crawford High School for the North Central Ohio Swim League meet. Crestline will hit the Galion YMCA for the Mid-Buckeye Conference Invitational on Saturday, January 20.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

