Northmor wrestles to a pair of wins

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights wrestling team played host to Bishop Hartley and Madison on Wednesday, January 17.

Northmor would continue to roll through their opposition, picking up a pair of wins on the evening to improve to 11-1 overall on the season.

Against Hartley, the Knights would earn victories in nine weight classes en route to the 45-24 overall win.

Gavin Ramos (126) and Aaron Kitts (138) would wrestle their way to pinfall wins against their Hawks opponents. Ramos needed just 40 seconds to pin Cody Ihm while Kitts took just 57 seconds to triumph over Brody Halenar.

Austin Amens (120), Tony Martinez (145) and Conan Becker (152) would earn match wins on the night as well. Amens won 9-3 over Hartley’s Michael Dawkins, Martinez was victorious by a score of 8-4 over Keegan Moran and Becker continued his winning ways by defeating Joey Petrella; 10-3.

Eli Davis (132), Conor Becker (160), Wyatt Lessick (170) and Tyson Moore (285) all won via forfeit.

Three of the Hawks’ five wins came via Northmor forfeits in their dual.

Madison gave the Golden Knights a run for their money but it would be Northmor emerging victorious; 42-33.

Amens, Ramos, Kitts, Martinez, Conan and Conor Becker and Moore would pick up victories to go 2-0 on the evening. After Manny Heilman (106) lost his match to Hartley’s Michael Petrella (11-8), he would finish the night 1-1 after earning a forfeit victory in the 113-pound class against Madison.

Ramos was awarded his second victory after pinning Nate Barrett in 5:31 while Amens wrestled to a hard-fought 11-9 win over Adam Cook. Kitts was a double-winner on the night via another pinfall, this time in 1:25 over the Rams Ethan King. Martinez and Conan also snagged pins in 2:33 and 38 seconds, respectively. Conor Becker needed just 25 seconds to pin Madison’s Hunter Borden and Moore outlasted Chase Boothmyer 2-0 to secure the victory for the hosting Knights.

On Wednesday, January 24, the Northmor squad will head to Centerburg to begin the State Duals competition.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-2.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048