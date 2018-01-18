Galion bowlers outlast River Valley

GALION — Victory Lanes was the site of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling clash between the hometown Galion Tigers and the visiting River Valley Vikings on Tuesday, January 16.

Both the boys and girls teams for the Tigers would earn victories on the day.

On the boys side of the match, Galion racked up a 58-pin victory over River Valley; 2,111-2,053. The win puts the Tigers at 10-3 overall on the season.

Austin Rinehart rolled the high game and high series for the hosts on the day. Rinehart rolled a 222 in his second game and combined that with his first game score of 205 for a 427 two-game series. Michael Honaker was the top roller for the Vikings, putting together a 411 series (204+207).

Marissa Snyder was the high roller for the Lady Tigers in their 1,564-1,242 win over the Lady Vikings. Snyder’s high game score was a 179 en route to a two-game total of 334 to lead the way.

Galion will travel to Morrow Lanes to faceoff against the squads from Mount Gilead on Thursday, January 18. On Tuesday, January 23, the Tigers will hit the road to Marysville Lanes for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match with North Union High School.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

