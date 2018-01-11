Tigers swimmmers dominate tri-meet

GALION — The Galion Tigers swim teams continued to roll on Wednesday afternoon when they welcomed the Crestline Bulldogs and the Wynford Royals to the Galion Community Center YMCA for a tri-meet.

In total, the two Tigers squads won 21 out of 22 events on the day. The Lady Bulldogs picked up the other event win in the 500-yard freestyle, won by Michaela Jeffrey in a time of 7:09.29.

Galion’s boys completed another clean sweep of the field en route to 83 total points to defeat both Wynford (10) and Crestline (5) on the day.

Clay Karnes picked up a pair of victories to lead the boys squad. Karnes was the top finisher in the 200-free (1:59.59) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.12).

To complete the well-rounded aquatic attack, Sam Rigdon, Ben Alstadt, Weston Rose, Alec Dicus, Caleb Strack and Luke Eisnauge all picked up individual event wins for the Tigers. Rigdon won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:15.12 while Alstadt swam to first over in the 50-free (23.81). Rose took the top spot in the 100-free with a time of 53.46 and Dicus won the 500-free in 5:21.38. Strack earned the win over in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.62 and Eisnaugle rounded out the winning in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.86).

Galion finished as both the winner and as the runner-up in all three relay races on the day.

Strack, Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon kicked the meet off with the win in the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.16). In the 200-free relay, it was the foursome of Alstadt, Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon were victorious with a time of 1:39.27. It was Rose, Strack, Alstadt and Dicus wrapping the day with a win for the Tigers in the 400-free relay, finishing atop the board in 3:48.47.

Other Galion results Wednesday were: Dicus, Braxton Tate, Issac Niedermier and Chris Amick- 2nd, 200-medley; Rose, Niedermier, Amick and Wyatt Enders- 2nd, 200-free; Niedermier, Amick, Enders and Tate- 2nd, 400-free; Rose- 2nd, 200-free; Eisnaugle- 2nd, 200-IM; Strack- 2nd, 50-free; Dicus- 2nd, 100-fly; Rigdon- 2nd, 100-free; Tate- 2nd, 500-free and 2nd, 100-breast and Alstadt- 2nd, 100-back.

Crestline boys placements at the tri-meet were: Logan Parrella, Trenton Gray, Alec Sipes and Keagen Sqrow- 5th, 200-medley; Jaden Stewart, Sipes, Gray and Sqrow- 3rd, 200-free; Sqrow- 3rd, 50-free and 3rd, 100-free; Stewart- 4th, 50-free and 5th, 100-free and Gray- 3rd, 100-breast.

The Lady Tigers would sweep the relay events on the day and have three swimmers pick up two wins apiece.

Ashleigh Wright, Sari Conner, Allison DeNero and Elise Barnhart started the day with a win in the 200-medley relay in a time of 2:16.49. Conner, Barnhart and DeNero were joined by Danielle Schneider to swim to a win in the 200-free relay with a finishing time of 2:01.41, 27 seconds ahead of the runner-up, also from Galion. The second place squad consisted of Bri Streib, Katlyn Kuehlman, Allison Bauer and Kennedy Gifford. To wrap up their overall win, the group of Schneider, Streib, Bauer and Wright won the 400-free relay in 5:06.94.

Conner, Wright and DeNero all earned double individual event wins and Barnhart sealed the other win for the Galion girls squad Wednesday afternoon. Conner won the 200-free (2:20.03) and the 100-free (1:03.10) and Wright was the top finisher in the 200-IM (3:04.95) and the 100-back (1:18.33). DeNero swam to victories in the 100-fly (1:12.11) and the 100-breast (1:24.15) and Barnhart took the crown in the 50-free in a time of 30.07.

Other individual placements for the Lady Tigers were: Schneider- 3rd, 200-free and 2nd, 500-free; Streib- 3rd, 50-free; Barnhart- 2nd, 100-free and Kuehlman- 2nd, 100-breast.

Crestline girls placements were: Alex Miller, Jeffrey, Kinsey Kenison and Brynn Cheney- 2nd, 200-medley; Jeffrey, Miller, Cheney and Kenison- 2nd, 400-free; Jeffrey- 2nd, 200-free; Cheney- 2nd, 200-IM and 3rd, 100-free; Kenison- 2nd, 50-free and 2nd, 100-back; Caitlin Harley- 4th, 50-free and 5th, 100-free and Miller- 3rd, 100-back.

The Bulldogs will be at Mansfield Malabar for a dual against Mansfield Senior on Thursday, January 11 and will head to Colonel Crawford for the annual Sprint Swim Meet on Saturday morning. For the Tigers, it will be a trip to Malabar next Tuesday, January 16 for their dual with the hosting Tygers.

By Chad Clinger

