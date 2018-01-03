Crestline swimmers fall in tri-meet

SHELBY —On Tuesday, January 2, the Crestline Bulldogs headed to Shelby for a tri-meet with the hosting Whippets and the Madison Rams.

On the girls side of the meet, it was host Shelby (81 points) earning the win with Madison (60) taking second and Crestline (19) finishing third. For the boys, Madison (78) snagged first, Shelby (58) second and Crestline (14) in third.

Michaela Jeffrey earned the top finishes for the Lady ‘Dogs on the day, swimming to a pair of runner-up finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:59.47) and the 500-free (6:26.48).

Crestline’s boys squad used a handful of third place finishes to lead the way on Tuesday afternoon. In the 200-free relay, the foursome of Jaden Stewart, Alec Sipes, Trenton Gray and Keagen Sqrow earned third with a time of 2:20.50. Sqrow also would take home a pair of third place finishes in the 50-free (31.02) and the 100-free (1:14.93). Sipes earned the fourth, third place finish for the Bulldogs in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:38.34.

Other placements for the aquatic Bulldogs on Tuesday were: Alex Miller, Jeffrey, Kinsey Kenison and Brynn Cheney- 4th, 200-yard medley relay; Jeffrey, Miller, Cheney and Kenison- 3rd, 400-free relay; Cheney- 5th, 200-free and 5th, 100-back; Kenison- 3rd, 50-free and 4th, 100-free; Caitlin Harley- 6th, 50-free and 6th, 100-free; Miller- 4th, 100-yard backstroke; Stewart- 6th, 50-free and 5th, 100-free and Gray- 4th, 100-breast.

The ‘Dogs will head to Marion Harding for a quad-meet on Wednesday, January 3 and then travel to Mansfield to complete a busy week at the Tyger Relay Invitational on Saturday, January 6.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

