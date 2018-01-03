Eagles swimmers split with Ontario

ONTARIO — On Tuesday, January 2, the swimmers from Colonel Crawford headed to Ontario to meet up with the Warriors in a non-conference, dual swim meet.

When all was said and done, the Lady Eagles came away with a 59-35 win while the Crawford boys were defeated; 56-38.

The Crawford Lady Eagles took first in two of the three relay events on the day, starting with the team of Pierce Krassow, Kaisey Speck, Jillianne Gregg and Cassidy Vogt winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:58.24. The same four girls, but in a different order (Vogt, Speck, Krassow and Gregg) took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay over Ontario in 1:49.07.

Speck and Vogt were also double-winners in their respective individual events on Tuesday. Speck swam to first place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.00) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.36). Vogt was the top finisher in the 100-free (1:00.36) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.83). Gregg would also pick up an individual event win in the 50-free in a time of 25.94.

Also picking up double wins for the meet was Jayden Ward. Ward edged Ontario’s Becca Gregg in the 200-free with a time of 2:12.11 before breezing to the win in the 500-free in 5:53.43.

Other results for the Lady Eagles were: Karlie Kurtzman, Drew Krassow, Emma Swisher and Hailey Ratliff- 3rd, 200-medley relay; Ratliff, D. Krassow, Chloe Carman and Ward- 3rd, 200-free relay; Bailey Dixon, Swisher, Kennedy Speck and Kurtzman- 2nd, 400-free relay; Alison Manko, Ratliff, Carman and Ward- 3rd, 400-free relay; Swisher- 4th, 200-free; Kennedy Speck- 3rd, 200-yard individual medley; Manko- 4th, 200-IM; P. Krassow- 2nd, 50-free and 2nd, 100-free; Gregg- 3rd, 100-fly; Kurtzman- 3rd, 500-free and 2nd, 100-back and D. Krassow- 3rd, 100-breast.

Over on the boys side, the Eagles earned a pair of individual event wins from both Nic Motter and Keton Pfeifer. Motter was the winner in the 200-IM (2:17.58) and the 500-free (5:30.43). Pfeifer was the top finisher on the day in the 100-free (57.89) and the 100-breast (1:17.81).

Other results on the boys side for Crawford were: Kyle Taylor, Pfeifer, Motter and Keenan Wilson- 2nd, 200-medley relay; Jacob Barnes, Zach Leonhart, Nick Barnes and Blake Scribner- 4th, 200-medley relay; K. Taylor, Wilson, Pfeifer and Motter- 2nd, 200-free relay; N. Barnes, Marcus Fagan, Scribner and Andrew Johnson- 4th, 200-free relay; Johnson, Scribner, N. Barnes and Fagan- 2nd, 400-free relay; Brandon Britt, Kevin Phillips, J. Barnes and Leonhart- 3rd, 400-free relay; Johnson- 3rd, 200-free and 3rd, 500-free; Scribner- 4th, 200-free; Fagan- 2nd, 200-IM and 2nd, 100-fly; Taylor- 3rd, 50-free and 2nd, 100-back; Wilson- 4th, 50-free and 4th, 100-free; N. Barnes- 4th, 100-back and Leonhart- 4th, 100-breast.

The Eagles will be back in the water on Saturday, January 6 at the Delaware Hayes Invite.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048