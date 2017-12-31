Eagles soar to stretch winning streak to seven

Colonel Crawford Eagles 75, Plymouth Big Red 59

NORTH ROBINSON — On Saturday, December 30, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team looked to continue their winning ways when they welcomed the Plymouth Big Red to Mac Morrison Gymnasium.

The Eagles would do just that, handing the visitors a 75-59 defeat to improve to 8-1 overall on the season. Crawford also currently sits undefeated in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play at 5-0.

Colonel Crawford would jump out to a quick 4-0 lead before the visitors were able to manage a bucket and after eight minutes of play would open up the contest with a 21-10 lead. Plymouth would settle in and would outscore the hosting Eagles in the second; 19-14 to trim the Crawford lead to 35-29 at halftime.

With any necessary adjustments needing to be made, both teams would come out in the second half and continue the physical, hardnose play that had been set from the beginning of the contest. After three quarters at “The Mac”, the home team would stretch their lead to nine points at 51-42. It became obvious at the start of the final eight minutes that the fourth quarter was going to be a true back-and-forth scoring display and that was okay with the Eagles as they rambled off an additional 24 points en route to the 16-point victory.

Brody Martin would lead all scorers on the night, putting in 23 points for the hometown Eagles. Cam McCreary was right behind his teammate, scoring 22 in addition to dishing out seven assists. Harley Shaum would also post double figures for Crawford, scoring a dozen points while grabbing six of the team’s 26 total rebounds.

Other stats for the Eagles in Saturday’s win were: Team- 20/28 from the interior, 8/17 from the perimeter, 11/21 from the free-throw line, 26 rebounds, 18 assists and just 5 turnovers; Jordan Fenner- 9 points; Gavin Feichtner- 5 points, 6 rebounds; Reis Walker and Hayden Bute- 2 points apiece.

Plymouth was lead by Jacob Adams, who finished with 20 points. Walker Elliott and Kade Collins also finished in double figures with 14 and 13 points scored, respectively. As a team, Plymouth shot 18/35 from the inside, 3/12 from the outside and 14/17 from the free-throw stripe while grabbing 21 rebounds, dishing 10 assists and turning the ball over eight times.

Crawford will look to stay hot when they kick-off 2018 on the road against the Bucyrus Redmen in N-10 action on Tuesday, January 2. A busy first week of the new year will continue at home on Friday, January 5 when the Eagles host another N-10 opponent in the likes of the Buckeye Central Bucks. The Eagles will then finish the week with a road trip to Upper to face the Rams in a clash atop the conference.

Colonel Crawford Eagles 78, Ridgedale Rockets 32

MORRAL — The Colonel Crawford Eagles traveled to Ridgedale High School on Friday, December 29 for a conference clash against the hosting Rockets.

Crawford had no trouble on the road and cruised to the 46-point win over the hosting Rockets; 78-32.

McCreary posted another double-double, scoring 20 points and dishing out 11 total assists to lead the way for the Eagles. Shaum chimed in with 17 points and seven rebounds while teammates Martin and Fenner recorded 11 points each.

Additional stats for Colonel Crawford were: Team- 24/38 from inside, 7/15 from outside, 36 rebounds, 20 assists and 9 turnovers; R. Walker- 6 points; Bruce Shull- 4 points; Jacob Maley- 2 points; Bute- 2 points; Feichtner- 2 points; Zye Shipman- 2 points and Chase Walker- 1 point.

Ridgedale team stats in Friday’s loss were: 11/34 from inside, 2/18 from outside, 25 rebounds, 4 assists and 20 turnovers. The Rockets also lost on Saturday evening to conference foe, the Carey Blue Devils; 86-35. Ridgedale falls to 1-7 overall and sit at 0-5 in N-10 play.

Crawford’s Cam McCreary always seems to find himself in a crowd. McCreary finished with 22 points and 7 dimes on Saturday in the Eagles’ home win over the Plymouth Big Red. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Cam-McCreary.jpg Crawford’s Cam McCreary always seems to find himself in a crowd. McCreary finished with 22 points and 7 dimes on Saturday in the Eagles’ home win over the Plymouth Big Red. Colonel Crawford’s Brody Martin led all scorers with 23 points in the Eagles’ 75-59 home victory over the visiting Big Red from Plymouth on Saturday. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Brody-Martin.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Brody Martin led all scorers with 23 points in the Eagles’ 75-59 home victory over the visiting Big Red from Plymouth on Saturday.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048